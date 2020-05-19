STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar reports ninth COVID-19 death; total cases rise to 1,423

Bihar on Monday reported its ninth COVID-19 fatality while 103 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 19th May 2020 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar on Monday reported its ninth COVID-19 fatality while 103 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,423.

A 75-year-old COVID-19 positive woman who was admitted at NMCH in Patna on May 16 died on Monday. Principal secretary health Sanjay Kumar said that the woman had been suffering from advance stage of bronchogenic carcinoma (lung cancer) before being tested positive for COVID-19 on May 14.

"As a result of it, she died due to cardiopulmonary arrest in the condition of COVID 19 positive infection without any travel or contract history as such", Kumar said.

Meanwhile, 46 jawans of 14th battalion of Bihar Military Police (BMP) have also been tested positive in the last few days including four all those who were on duty to safeguard the ancestral house of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Nalanda.

