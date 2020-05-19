Bike, auto numbers found in Congress' list of buses: UP govt

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday found registration numbers of bikes, autos, cars, and ambulances in the list of '1000 buses' arranged by Congress to facilitate transportation of migrants to their native places from the UP border.

The list was provided by the UP Congress to state government on Monday night

The Congress, which had offered to arrange 1000 buses, was given the nod earlier on Monday. The government had sought the list of the buses and details of the drivers and conductors.

“We have done preliminary inquiry and it has come to surface that apart from buses, the list consists of 2-wheelers, autos and even goods carriers. It's unfortunate as the party is least concerned about the migrants. Sonia Gandhiji should answer why they are committing this fraud,” said state cabinet minister and state government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters.

He said that it was the responsibility of the state government to seek the fitness certificate of the buses to be plied and also the details of the drivers and conductors.

Reacting to Singh's statement, UPCC chief and party MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu accused the state government of indulging in petty politics. He claimed that initially, the state government delayed permission for three days. “The government is trying to confuse the people, they are intentionally making up fake numbers to do politics. We have provided the numbers of buses, we can make it public, it can be verified.”

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office claimed that the government’s demand that the buses be handed over to Lucknow district administration by 9 am on Tuesday was impractical and politically motivated.

In response to the letter written by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi to Priyanka’s office seeking details of buses and fitness documents and another communication saying that buses should reach Lucknow by Tuesday morning, Priyanka Gandhi's private secretary Sandeep Singh wrote: "This demand of

your government seems politically motivated. It does not seem that your government wants to help our labourer brothers and sisters who are facing a disaster," the letter said.

"All details of the 1,000 buses are attached to this e-mail. Out of them, a few drivers will be re-verified and those details will also be mailed to you in a few hours. I hope you will give permission for those buses to ply as soon as possible," Sandeep Singh said in the communication to the UP government on past Monday midnight.

Following this letter, ACS asked the Congress party to send 500 buses each to Ghaziabad and Noida bus depots along with all the details to be handed over to the respective district administrations. To this, Sandeep Singh said that the process to get the permit was on. Till then, the state government should send

us the list as the buses would reach Ghaziabad and Noida depots by 5 pm on Tuesday.