STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centres in Maharashtra, Karnataka too for Goa Board exams: CM Pramod Sawant

More than 11,000 students are scheduled to appear for the SSC exams and several thousands are expected to appear for the remainder of the HSSC examinations, which are scheduled to begin on May 21.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File photo| IANS)

PANAJI: Class X and XII students who study in Goan schools, but live in villages just across the state's borders in Maharashtra and Karnataka, will be accommodated in exam centres within their respective states, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"Permissions are being taken from the Maharashtra administration and the local MLA for holding of exams," Sawant said.

More than 11,000 students are scheduled to appear for the SSC exams and several thousand more are expected to appear for the remainder of the HSSC examinations, which are scheduled to begin on May 21. The examination schedule was disrupted due to the prolonged lockdown which has been in force on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sawant said that in some cases, students from across the state's borders in the subdistricts of Bicholim and Canacona, were studying in Goans schools and in order to facilitate their appearance for the exams, state education department officials were in touch with their counterparts in the neighbouring states.

"Our Director, Education and chairman of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is talking to them. Schools (in other states) also have been inspected," Sawant said.

The special examination centres are being created in Maharashtra and Karnataka for the students appearing for the exams to overcome the hassle for them having to cross state borders which have been blocked due to the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa board exams
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp