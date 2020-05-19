STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 deaths low in India due to timely case detection, good clinical management: Centre

"India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approximately 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole," said the Union health ministry

Published: 19th May 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus burial

Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Tuesday claimed that COVID-19 deaths in India are relatively low due to timely case identification and clinical management and said the mortality rate in the country is considerably lower than the global figure.

"In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approximately 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole. The relatively low death figures represent timely case identification and clinical management of cases," the ministry claimed in a statement.

India's case mortality per lakh population at 0.2 is lower than that of China at 0.3. In absolute numbers, the country so far has registered 3,163 deaths out of a total of 101,139 confirmed cases.

The country saw an overnight spike of 134 in the death tally but the ministry highlighted that 2,350 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

"So far, a total of 39,174 patients have been cured of COVID-19. This means the recovery rate is 38.73 per cent. The recovery rate is improving continuously," the ministry said.

India at present has 58,802 active cases. Of the active cases, only about 2.9 per cent of the cases are in the ICU, the ministry said.

It said 1,08,233 samples were tested on Monday in the country and a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested so far.

"From one laboratory conducting COVID-19 tests in January, India has very rapidly increased its testing capacity by adding over 385 government laboratories and 158 private laboratories for testing in the country," said the statement by the government.

