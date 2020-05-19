STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 report card: Cases in India crossed 1 lakh mark from 100 in 64 days

It took 35 days in Germany, 36 days in Italy, 39 days in France and 42 days in the United Kingdom for coronavirus infection cases to rise from 100 to 1 lakh, respectively.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100, more than double the time taken in the US and Spain, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to data shared by official sources.

According to the data sourced from the union health ministry and Worldometers, in the US, coronavirus infection cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in 25 days, while it took 30 days for the cases to reach the 1 lakh-mark in Spain.

It took 35 days in Germany, 36 days in Italy, 39 days in France and 42 days in the United Kingdom for coronavirus infection cases to rise from 100 to 1 lakh, respectively.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,163 and the number of cases climbed to 1,01,139 in India on Tuesday, registering an increase of 134 deaths and 4,970 cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours since Monday 8 am, according to the union health ministry.

A total of 39,174 patients, which is 38.

73 per cent of the total cases, have recovered so far, officials said.

Referring to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) situation report, the ministry said 45,25,497 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide till Monday, which is about 60 cases per lakh population.

Among the countries with a very high load of coronavirus cases, the US, with 14,09,452 instances of the infection, has around 431 cases per lakh population till Sunday.

The UK has reported 2,40,165 cases till Sunday, which is 361 cases per lakh population, while Spain with 2,30,698 instances of the disease has about 494 cases per lakh.

Italy has 2,24,760 total cases and about 372 cases per lakh population, while Germany, which has registered 1,74,355 instances of the infection, has around 210 cases per lakh population.

France, which has reported 1,40,008 cases, has around 209 cases per lakh population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp