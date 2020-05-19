STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Expert group formed for zoonotic diseases management in future

They would share information among countries on existing and evolving disease burdens, challenges, research outcomes and outputs and promote exchange of resources.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

A man along with his pet dogs walks in Mumbai on Monday| pti

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Preparing to deal with infectious zoonotic diseases in future, the Ministry of Science and Technology has constituted a National Expert Group on One Health to identify priority areas for better understanding of mechanism of virulence, infections and their transmissions.

The ministry said approximately 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases originate from animals and that the worldwide analysis of emerging infections has a shaded belt across northern and eastern India among the areas where new diseases are most likely to occur. Several pandemics in this century have originated from animals including SARS, MERS, influenza H1N1 and influenza H7N9, the ministry said.  To promote multi-sectoral, trans-disciplinary collaboration and cooperation approach to achieve One Health framework, the National Expert Group on One Health has been constituted under Prof G Padmanabhan, IISc-Bangalore.

The group, with a three-year tenure, will identify the priority areas of concerns with respect to diseases, emerging or re-emerging infections, bio-safety and bio-security challenges and policy environment that require immediate interventions.

“It will advance a future ‘One Health’ framework for India and the region-based on inclusive policy reform, scientific innovation and sustainable investment. The group will facilitate policy mechanisms and regulations to define the role of government and other stakeholders on responsibly regulating with ‘One Health’ related activities,” it said. They would share information among countries on existing and evolving disease burdens, challenges, research outcomes and outputs and promote exchange of resources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus impact Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak zoonotic diseases
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp