Mortician test COVID-19 positive in Bengal's Howrah

By PTI

KOLKATA: A mortician working at a crematorium in Shibpur area of Howrah city has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, a state health department official said on Tuesday.

The burning ghat is one of the facilities where bodies of patients who died of COVID-19 are being cremated, he said.

The man, employed by the Howrah Municipal Corporation, has been hospitalised while seven people who work with him and three death sub-registrars of the Shibpur burning ghat were sent for home quarantine.

"One mortician working in Shibpur burning ghat has tested positive for COVID-19.

We have advised 10 people who work there to go for home quarantine," the official said.

Meanwhile, around 20 personnel of the Howrah City Police posted at the Shibpur police station have also tested positive since last week, he added.

"They are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. We have sanitised the police station and taken all precautionary measures to contain further spread of the disease," a senior officer of the force said.

Till Monday, West Bengal has 172 COVID-19 deaths and at least 2,825 confirmed cases.

There are also 72 deaths due to comorbidity conditions where novel coronavirus was incidental.