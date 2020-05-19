Over 2500 forest workers, employees in Uttarakhand yet to receive wages

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: More than 2500 employees and workers are waiting for their wages which amounts to Rs 3 crore, which is pending with Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation.

These workers are waiting for payments and forced to bear hardships such as hunger and lack of essential items to go on with life.

Manish Nigam, managing director of corporation said, "Budget of Rs 15.78 Crore has been sanctioned for payment of employees. The salaries will be credited within a day or two. Workers will also be paid soon."

The corporation conducts tree feeling from January to June with permission from state forest department.

The felling includes the removal of trees which are already dead. The workers, this year started in January and work halted in March month after the commencement of nationwide lockdown.

Manish Kumar (name changed), a worker who was employed from January to March 22 in felling said, "We don't have proper food to feed ourselves. Earlier, shopkeepers and other people provided for us but now we are having just one meal a day. Starvation will end our lives instead of Covid virus if our wages are not paid soon."

More than 1500 employees are also waiting for their salaries since the month of April.

"Our salaries were paid till 7th of every month. We are waiting for our salaries for two months now. I hope we are paid soon. We will be forced to go protests and agitations if salaries are not paid till May 25, " said Rajendra Negi, an employee of the corporation.