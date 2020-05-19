Over 31 lakh people are living in COVID-19 containment zones in Gujarat

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Over 31 lakh people are living in coronavirus containment zones across Gujarat, including 13 lakh in Ahmedabad and 8.4 lakh in Surat municipal corporation areas, the state government said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said on Monday that there will be no relaxation of restrictions in containment zones in the fourth phase of lockdown.

As per a list provided by the state government on Tuesday, 6.5 lakh families -- over 31 lakh people -- are living in such areas.

No shops selling non-essential items will be allowed to remain open in containment zones, and nobody from these zones are allowed to go out.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has identified 11 containment zones, 10 of them located on the eastern bank of Sabarmati river.

In suburbs and rural parts of Ahmedabad, ten containment zones have been identified: six in Daskroi, two in Sanand, and one each in Dholka and Viramgam talukas.

Around 15,000 people live in these areas.

In the Surat Municipal Corporation area, there are 33 containment zones -- four in the central zone, eight in the east zone, four in the west zone, six in the north zone, seven in the south zone, two in the south west zone, and two in the south east zone.

Around 8.43 lakh people live in these areas.

Besides, 72,000 people live in containment zones in rural parts of Surat district.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has identified 90 containment zones, covering around 54,000 people.

42,782 people are living in containment zones in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation area, 14,837 in Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation limits and 45,412 in Banaskantha district.

Around one lakh people live in the containment zone each in Gir Somnath and Mahisagar districts.

The state government has offered significant relaxation from restrictions outside the containment zones.

While Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodraa have been placed under red zone, 17 districts are in orange zone and 13 in green zone, as per the government release.

Gujarat on Monday recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, including 31 from worst-hit Ahmedabad, taking the case count to 11,746 and the number of fatalities to 694.