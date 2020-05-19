STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 8 lakh migrants reached UP in trains so far: Official

The additional chief secretary said there were 578 hotspots in the state and population these zones were 42 lakh.

A panoramic view shows migrants waiting to board buses to reach Ghaziabad railway station as part of their journey to travel to their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: As many as 656 trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh with over 8.52 lakh migrant workers till Tuesday, an official said.

"On Tuesday 90 trains will arrived in UP. Permission has been given for  258 trains that are likely in next few days. A total of 914 trains will bring over 11. 80 lakh migrants to the state in days to come," Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home and information, told reporters.

"Till now, 656  trains have brought 8. 52 lakh migrants," Awasthi said.

The Railways is being paid by the state government for all the trains that are being brought in the state and no migrants have been asked to make any payment, according to the official.

He said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had the biggest cavalcade of buses.

"Besides, orders have been issued to acquire private buses to take migrants to their home," he said, adding that the police had been directed to increase patrolling of highways in the night.

