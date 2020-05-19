STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways to start 200 non-AC train services from June 1, online bookings soon: Piyush Goyal

The announcement came a week after the national transporter started running the 15 pairs of special air conditioned trains.

Published: 19th May 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Providing huge relief to people, specially in the country's small towns and cities, the railways will run 200 special passenger trains from June 1, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

These trains will have non-air conditioned second class sleeper coaches and will run daily.

"The fare of these trains will be minimal sleeper rates and can be availed by all categories of people," a railway official said.

They will be plied in addition to the Shramik Special and the air-conditioned special trains which are currently being operated on the Rajdhani routes connecting 15 major cities to Delhi.

All categories of passengers will be allowed to book tickets which will be available online.

"Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains daily as per the time table from June 1, whose online booking will start soon," tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

While the railways is yet to state which routes these trains will run on, officials said they could cater to the smaller towns and cities.

Earlier, the railways had cancelled all its regular passenger services till June 30.

Railways said the move to start these 200 trains would also be helpful for migrants who can avail these trains if they are unable to board the Shramik Special trains.

"Efforts will be made such that they (migrants) will be able to board trains from Railway Station Head on mainline which is close to their existing location," the railways said.

The national transporter which on Tuesday said that it will no longer need the consent of the destination states to run the Shramik Special trains, also appealed to migrant workers to not panic and assured them that they will be sent home "at the earliest" by doubling the number of trains being run for them to 200.

The railways also said it has asked the state governments to locate and identify the migrants walking on roads to go to their home states and transport them to the nearest main line railway station after registering them at the nearest district headquarters.

It has also asked the states to give a list of these travellers to the Railway Authorities so that arrangements can be made for their further travel through Shramik Specials.

"Within the next two days Indian Railways will double the number of Shramik Special Trains to 400 per day.

"All migrants are requested to stay where they are, Indian Railways will get them back home over the next few days," said Goyal.

More than 21.5 lakh migrant workers have been transported to their home states through 'Shramik Special' trains in 19 days.

The Railways operated more than 1600 'Shramik Special' trains till Tuesday, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Railways Indian Railways lockdown Lockdown 4.0 Shramik special trains Train bookings
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp