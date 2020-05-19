STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot distributes baby kits for newborn girls in Jaipur

Gehlot in the budget 2019-20 had announced to give a kit as soon as the child is born, to prevent the risk of infection and to protect the newborn from hypothermia.

Baby

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday gave Indira Priyadarshini baby kits for two newborn girls here, a statement said.

At his residence, the chief minister handed over pink coloured kits for the girls born in Zanana Hospital here, it said.

The government on Monday started providing pink-coloured baby kits for girls born in state medical institutions of Jaipur district and these kits will soon also be available in other districts of the state, the statement said.

In order to reduce infant mortality rate, newborn boys will also be given blue colour kit from July 2020, it said.

Under Indira Priyadarshini scheme baby kits will be provided for more than 11 lakh newborn boys and girls.

It will cost about Rs 10 crore per year, the statement said.

