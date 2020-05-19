Three booked in UP for supplying PDS rice in black market

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three persons were booked for allegedly supplying Public Distribution System (PDS) rice in black market in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

A team of officers of the supply department seized 29 quintals of rice being taken in a vehicle from a ration shop for black marketing near Kandhla town in the district on Monday, Station House Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

A case was registered against three people, including ration dealer Rajender Singh, he said.

While two persons have been arrested, main accused Rajender Singh is absconding, the SHO said.