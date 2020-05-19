STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in Srinagar encounter; telecom services except BSNL snapped

A police official said the encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Hibzul Mujahideen militants were killed while a CRPF jawan and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman suffered injuries during an encounter in the city's Nawakadal area on Tuesday, police said.

While police officials did not identify the slain militants, sources said one the ultras killed in the operation was a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen hailing from Srinagar.

The other militant is believed to be a foreign national, they said. "Two militants have been killed in the operation at Nawakadal in Srinagar," a police official said, adding that weapons and ammunition were seized from the spot.

Two security personnel -- a CRPP jawan and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman -- were injured in the gubbattle with the militants, the officials said.

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the night following information about the presence of militants there.

The encounter began around 2 am. There was a lull in firing for about five hours after that. But fresh contact was established with the militants around 8 am, the official said.

The official said mobile internet and mobile telephony services, except on BSNL postpaid, have been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kashmir encounter kashmir police Jammu and Kashmir Hizbul Mujahideen
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp