Uttar Pradesh cop suspended for beating labourers, making them roll on road

The constable and a home guard can be seen thrashing the two men while they were rolling on the road at Railway Lines here.

Published: 19th May 2020 03:17 PM

By ANI

HAPUR: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable was on Tuesday sent to police lines following a viral video of him in social media, in which he is seen beating two labourers, who were going to their respective homes, and also made them roll on road in Hapur.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the labourers were on their way home when police constable noticed them and beat the duo. The constable and home guard have been identified as Ashok Meena and Sharafat Ali, respectively.

"A video of a police constable Ashok Meena and a home guard Sharafat Ali making two labourers roll on the road went viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the video, the police constable has been sent to police lines while a report against Sharafat Ali has been sent to commandant Home Guard," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sarvesh Mishra said.

Further investigation in the matter is on, he added.

