STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With 141 new cases Uttar Pradesh coronavirus tally crosses 4,605; death toll at 118

While three deaths were reported from Sant Kabir Nagar, two were reported from Varanasi and one from Kushinagar, it said.

Published: 19th May 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dharavi, Mumbai, coronavirus, COVID-19

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Six more persons died of COVID-19 and 141 tested positive for infection on Monday, raising the fatalities till date to the disease to 118 and infected cases to 4,605 in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

"A total of 4,605 cases have been reported so far in the state from 75 districts, of which 1,704 are active while 2,783 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

"Till now, 118 deaths have been reported so far in the state," an official release issued here said.

While three deaths were reported from Sant Kabir Nagar, two were reported from Varanasi and one from Kushinagar, it said.

Of the total 118 deaths, maximum 27 were in Agra, followed 19 in Meerut, 11 in Moradabad, eight each in Aligarh and Kanpur, five in Gautam Buddha Nagar, three in Varanasi, four each in Sant Kabir Nagar, Firozabad, Mathura and Jhansi and two each in Mainpuri and Ghaziabad.

One death each was reported from Lucknow, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Basti, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Bareilly, Shrawasti, Azamgarh, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Kushi Nagar and Lalitpur.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said earlier that as many as 6,247 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Sunday, adding that the state is also ramping up its pool testing facility.

"We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.

23 crore people have been surveyed by 79,825 teams in UP.

Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been given the required treatment," Prasad said.

He said the Aarogya Setu app was used and alerts are being sent to people.

"We have made 17,447 calls on the basis of alerts generated by the app and 109 people have been quarantined."

The official said migrant workers coming from other states are being monitored by health workers.

Of them, 466 people had shown symptoms of coronavirus infection and their samples have been sent for testing, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp