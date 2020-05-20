STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar principal health secretary shunted out amid growing COVID-19 cases

According to the government notification, Sanjay Kumar would now be holding the post of principal secretary of the tourism department.

Transferred principal health secretary Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the battle with Covid-19, Bihar government on Wednesday transferred principal health secretary Sanjay Kumar with immediate effect.

Kumar, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is considered to be an upright tough taskmaster. He was considered to be one of the trusted officers of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar has been replaced by Uday Singh Kumawat, an IAS officer of 1993 batch. He was serving as the secretary of the state tourism department and was well known for his good performance. Kumawat has been given additional charges of Bihar Public Administration and the rural development organisation of Patna till further order.

The sudden transfer of Sanjay Kumar has led to speculations in the political and administrative corridors of the state.

