Bihar reports 60 more COVID-19 cases, total count jumps to 1,579

Earlier, 77 people had tested positive across the state Tuesday, out of whom 30 were from central Bihar district of Jehanabad alone.

Published: 20th May 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar has reported sixty more COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 1,579, a top official said on Wednesday.

According to the Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar results of the late last night, received Wednesday morning, put the total number of people testing positive in 24 hours till this morning at 137. 2nd update of the day. 6 more covid-19 +ve cases in Bihar, taking the total to 1579, we are ascertaining their trail of infection. These are results of late last night received in the morning," he tweeted around 10 am.

Those found infected late in the night include 15 people -- all males and the youngest three years of age -- from Khagaria district; 12 from Bhagalpur; 11 from Banka; six each from Madhubani, Darbhanga and Nalanda; two from Supaul and one each from Katihar and Gopalganj.

Earlier, 77 people had tested positive across the state Tuesday, out of whom 30 were from central Bihar district of Jehanabad alone.

All 38 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases and the highest incidences have been reported from Patna (167), followed by Munger (133), Rohtas (91), Begusarai (82) and Nalanda (78).

Nine people have died in the state so far -- two each from Patna and Vaishali districts; and one each from Munger, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Rohtas and Khagaria.

Most of the deceased had pre-existing medical conditions like cancer, renal failure and tuberculosis.

On the brighter side, 548 have been discharged so far after full recovery.

The state has seen a huge spike in the number of COVID-19 patients in the recent past, mainly on account of the heavy influx of migrants who have been travelling to their native places by Shramik Special trains and other modes of transport.

Some of them even walked hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes.

As per the state health department, 754 migrants have tested positive since May 03, the period during which Bihar reported about 1,000 cases.

A majority of the positive patients have come from Delhi (247), Maharashtra (176) and Gujarat (155).

Altogether 53,175 samples have been tested in the state till date, the Principal Secretary said.

