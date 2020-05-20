STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cabinet nod to extend senior citizens' pension scheme by 3 years

A government release said that the Cabinet approval for its extension would enable old-age income security for senior citizens for three more years beyond March 31, 2020.

Published: 20th May 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Old age senior citizen retirement

Image used for representation purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In good news for the senior citizens, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) till March 31, 2023.

A government release said that the Cabinet approval for its extension would enable old-age income security for senior citizens for three more years beyond March 31, 2020.

According to the government, PMVVY scheme, implemented through the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), is intended to give an assured minimum pension to senior citizens (60 years and above) based on an assured return on the purchase price or subscription amount.

The assured rate of return for fiscal 2020-21 has been pegged at 7.4 per cent per annum and thereafter to be reset every year, an official release said after the Cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the scheme offered an assured return of 8 per cent.

It said that government's financial liability is limited to the extent of the difference between the market return generated by LIC and the guaranteed return of 7.4 per cent per annum initially for the year 2020-21, and thereafter to be reset every year in line with Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS).

The expenses on managing the scheme are capped at 0.5 per cent of assets under management per annum for the first year of the scheme, and 0.3 per cent per annum for second year onwards for the next nine years.

"As such, the expected financial liability will range from an estimated expenditure of Rs 829 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal to Rs 264 crore in last FY 2032-33," the release said.

The average expected financial liability for the subsidy reimbursement, calculated for annuity payment on actual basis, is expected to be Rs 614 crore per year for currency of the scheme, it added.

The actual interest-gap (subsidy) would however depend upon the actual experience in terms of number of new policies issued, the quantum of investment made by subscribers, actual returns generated and the basis of annuity payment, the release said.

The scheme was announced in Union Budget of 2017-18 and 2018-19. In 2018-19 Budget, the maximum investment limit under PMVVY was doubled to Rs 15 lakh per senior citizen.

Pension is payable at the end of each period during the policy term of 10 years, as per monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly frequency, as chosen by the pensioner at the time of purchase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cabinet nod senior citizens pension scheme Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp