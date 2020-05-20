STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 395 to 12,141; death toll at 719

A total of 239 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 5,043, the official said, adding that the state has 6,379 active cases.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:18 AM

For representational purposes (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Tuesday reported 395 fresh COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the overall case count to 12,141 and the number of fatalities to 719, a Health department official said.

A total of 239 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 5,043, the official said, adding that the state has 6,379 active cases, 49 of them in a critical condition.

A total of 1,54,674 samples have been tested so far in Gujarat, including 5,865 samples in the last 24 hours, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

