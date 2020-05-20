Gurugram lifts restrictions on Delhi border

By IANS

GURIGRAM: The Haryana government has allowed partial movement between Delhi and Gurugram after fresh guidelines issued by the home ministry on Wednesday.

With this, bus services between Delhi and Gurugram will resume after nearly two months. Such a relaxation will give huge relief to labourers employed in Gurugram and living in border areas of adjoining Delhi. Gurugram's Udyog Vihar is one of the industrial areas in the district where a large number of labourers living in adjoining Kapashera in Delhi daily move to Gurugram for work.

Gurugram DM Amit Khatri said: "We have also allowed interstate bus services between Gurugram and Delhi and other states on Wednesday. For any private or state own bus, they can accommodate only 50 per cent of bus capacity during every ride. The passengers should undergo thermal scanning from rear gate before entering into the bus and exit from front gate," Khatri said.

"The exemption is also given to companies having employees living in neighbouring Delhi. The companies have to give undertaking of their employees before district administration and they can transport through busses after the approval by the authorities," Khatri said

The idea of such an initiative is to boost production in industries. It will help those employees associated in all sectors. The relaxation is not applied to individual passengers or employees unless or until they belong to essential services.

"At bus depot or inside company, they should maintain social distancing norms. The violations of any means attribute to negligence by the companies/bus depot and its owner or manager will be liable to face punishment under appropriate laws," Khatri said.