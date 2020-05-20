STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gurugram lifts restrictions on Delhi border

Such a relaxation will give huge relief to labourers employed in Gurugram and living in border areas of adjoining Delhi.

Published: 20th May 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Police personnel inspect passes and identity cards of motorists, both two and four wheelers, at Delhi-Gurugram border on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav

By IANS

GURIGRAM: The Haryana government has allowed partial movement between Delhi and Gurugram after fresh guidelines issued by the home ministry on Wednesday.

With this, bus services between Delhi and Gurugram will resume after nearly two months. Such a relaxation will give huge relief to labourers employed in Gurugram and living in border areas of adjoining Delhi. Gurugram's Udyog Vihar is one of the industrial areas in the district where a large number of labourers living in adjoining Kapashera in Delhi daily move to Gurugram for work.

Gurugram DM Amit Khatri said: "We have also allowed interstate bus services between Gurugram and Delhi and other states on Wednesday. For any private or state own bus, they can accommodate only 50 per cent of bus capacity during every ride. The passengers should undergo thermal scanning from rear gate before entering into the bus and exit from front gate," Khatri said.

"The exemption is also given to companies having employees living in neighbouring Delhi. The companies have to give undertaking of their employees before district administration and they can transport through busses after the approval by the authorities," Khatri said

The idea of such an initiative is to boost production in industries. It will help those employees associated in all sectors. The relaxation is not applied to individual passengers or employees unless or until they belong to essential services.

"At bus depot or inside company, they should maintain social distancing norms. The violations of any means attribute to negligence by the companies/bus depot and its owner or manager will be liable to face punishment under appropriate laws," Khatri said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurugram-Delhi border vehicle movement MHA coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp