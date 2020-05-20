STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low COVID-19 death toll due to early detection: Health Ministry

India saw an overnight spike of 134 in the death tally but the ministry highlighted that 2,350 Covid patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

A medic arranges tubes after collecting swab samples for COVID-19 tests (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry on Tuesday claimed that India has relatively low death figures of Covid-19 cases due to timely case identification and clinical management and the mortality rate is about 0.2 per lakh population compared to 4.1 per lakh population for the world.

“In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approx. 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole. The relatively low death figures represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases,” the ministry claimed in a statement.

India’s case mortality per lakh population at 0.2 is lower than that of China at 0.3. The country so far has registered 3,163 deaths out of total 101,139 confirmed infected cases.

India saw an overnight spike of 134 in the death tally but the ministry highlighted that 2,350 COVID patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

“So far, a total of 39,174 patients have been cured of Covid-19. This means a recovery rate of 38.73 per cent amongst Covid-19 patients. The recovery rate is improving continuously.”

India at present has 58,802 active cases. Of the active cases, only about 2.9 per cent of the cases are in ICU, the ministry said. It said 1,08,233 samples were tested on Monday and 24,25,742 samples have been tested so far.

