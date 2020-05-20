STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries crosses 1 crore mark; PM speaks with latest beneficiary

In September 2018, Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat.

Published: 20th May 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of people who have benefited from the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme has crossed the one crore-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, noting that the initiative has had a positive impact on several lives.

In September 2018, Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat.

It has been termed as the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world.

"It would make every Indian proud that the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore.

In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He congratulated all the beneficiaries and their families and prayed for their good health He appreciated the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat, saying their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world.

"This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden," he said.

One of the biggest benefits of Ayushman Bharat is portability, the prime minister pointed out.

"Beneficiaries can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they registered but also in other parts of India. This helps those who work away from home or are registered at a place where they don't belong," he explained.

He said during his official tours, he would interact with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.

"Sadly, that is not possible these days but I did have a great telephone interaction with Pooja Thapa from Meghalaya, the 1 croreth beneficiary," he said.

The prime minister shared the audio clip of the conversation in which Thapa, a soldier's wife, explains about the surgery she underwent in Shillong using the Ayushman Bharat facility.

Her husband is posted in Manipur and could not be with her due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Her two small children are being taken care of by the neighbours.

On being asked by the prime minister, Thapa said she did not have to pay for the surgery and the medicines.

She said without the scheme card, she would have found it difficult to go for the surgery without a loan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Ayushman Bharat PM Modi
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp