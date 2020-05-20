Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

By ANI

POONCH: Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Kirni and Degwar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

At about 9:30 am Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Kirni and Degwar sectors. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Over the past few days, Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire in the region.

Pakistan had on Tuesday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

On Monday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Gulpur sector of Poonch district.