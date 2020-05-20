Raipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 20th May 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:47 AM

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

‘Babus’ keep Raipur safe from virus
An impressive coordination among Raipur district administration, police and municipal corporation led by bureaucrats (4 IAS, an IPS) has not just effectively prevented any spread of the Covid-19 in the state capital but has also enabled swift assistance for the needy during lockdown period. The collective effort by collector S Bhartidasan, SSP Arif Sheikh, Commissioner Saurabh Kumar, CEO Gaurav Singh and ADM Vinit Nandanwar has yielded desired results. Shelter-food for migrants, ‘Donation on wheels’ did wonders, even better law and order prevailed without deviating lockdown guidelines.

NMDC reduces iron ore prices
National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) within a span of one month has reduced the mineral price by Rs 900 per tonne and Direct Reduced Calibrated Lump Ore (DRCLO) by Rs 1050 per tonne, offering relief to the steel companies especially sponge iron-based steel companies of Chhattisgarh. The mining giant took the decision considering the current market scenario of steel and iron ore and taken informed decision to rationalize the prices. “The reduction in prices by NMDC is intended to offer relief to the steel companies who appreciated the move at this difficult juncture,” said N Baijendra Kumar CMD (NMDC). Two state-run miner’s iron-ore complexes are in Dantewada and one at Ballari (Karnataka).

SECR suffers loss
The nation’s most profitable railway zone — South East Central Railway (SECR) — is suffering a monthly loss of over Rs 100 crore with cancellation of all passenger trains even as the receipts from the freight loading continues to move at sluggish pace. “One crore passenger travel every month in both reserved and unreserved segments with an approximate monthly revenue close to Rs  95-100 crore in SECR zone. Freight trains operating but there is a decline on that front too due to the lockdown”, said Santosh Kumar, a senior PRO (SECR).

Ajit Jogi remains critical
Prayers and wishes are pouring in for the Chhattisgarh first chief minister Ajit Jogi (74), who suffered cardiac arrest and was put on ventilator support system as he remains in a very critical condition. He is under close observation by team of doctors for the past 10 days in private nursing home at Raipur. Chief of a regional outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J), Jogi is in coma with minimal neurological activity even as efforts are on revive his brain activity. His heart functioning, blood pressure has been brought under control. He collapsed on his wheel-chair at his residence after a tamarind seed got stuck in his wind pipe.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

