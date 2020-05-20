Uddhav, Sharad Pawar differ over reopening economy

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have differed over reopening the state economy amid threat of COVID-19.



Pawar had asked Thackeray to reopen the economy by starting government and private offices. He opined that the virus will not be eradicated anytime in the near future.



“It is necessary to accept corona as part of life. Beware and create awareness among the masses and about health care. In Japan, people wear masks, look after personal hygiene as part of their routine social life. We also need to take the right step to gradually restore road transport within the state and plan for the resumption of air and rail services,” Pawar added.

The NCP chief had suggested the opening of the offices and other establishments in the red zone by following social distancing to boost the confidence of the people.

However, CM Thackeray does not want to take the risk. The CM has decided not to reopen the economy in red zones. He said the people in the red zone must wait till most of the infected get cured there.

“We are giving permissions to the green industry in the red zone as well. The schools and colleges will be started after proper consultations and precautions. If possible, e-learning and virtual classes will be started. We can't ignore the health aspect,” Thackeray said.