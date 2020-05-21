43-year-old traffic police constable dies of COVID-19 in Pune

By PTI

PUNE: A 43-year-old police constable, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday, a senior police official said. The constable was attached to the traffic branch of Pune police and was undergoing treatment at Bharti Hospital since May 10, the official said.

He said that the infected policeman was on ventilator support and died on Thursday morning. At least 26 personnel attached to Pune police have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, of which 14 have recovered from the infection and two have died.

The constable is the second coronavirus casualty in Pune police, after a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector died of the infection earlier this month.