63 COVID-19 containment zones identified in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

By ANI

GAUTAM BUDH NAGAR: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has released a list of 63 containment zones, divided into category 1 and category 2 depending on the number of positive COVID-19 cases found from the area, in its jurisdiction.

According to the list issued by the District Surveillance Officer on May 20, there are 37 Category-1 containment zones, which have one positive case, while there are 26 such zones from where more than one case has been found in the district.



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Earlier yesterday, the administration and trader associations of Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Wednesday reached an agreement to open 50 per cent shops in markets on one day and the rest the following day. District Magistrate Suhas LY issued a notification pertaining to the opening of shops in the region.

The shop owners have agreed to "self-regulate" and ensure compliance regarding opening arrangements.

The district administration has also allowed the weekly markets to be open from morning 7 am till 7 pm for six days in a week. The markets will be closed on Sunday as per the new guidelines.