Bihar govt confirms that 50-year-old Delhi returnee died of COVID-19, toll in state now 10 

According to official figures, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 1782. So far, 571 patients have recovered and been discharged.

Bihar Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's health department on Thursday confirmed that a 50-year-old man who had returned from Delhi and died on May 17 had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the toll in the state to 10.

Newly appointed principal health secretary Uday Singh Kumawat tweeted that the man who died belonged to a village in Khagaria district.

The department is in the process of tracking the man's contacts.

Meanwhile, 37 persons including a woman operator of Begusarai jail tested positive on Thursday.

According to official figures, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 1782. So far, 571 patients have recovered and been discharged.

Kumawat said that out of five confirmed cases in Purnia, three had a travel history from Delhi and Mumbai and all of them have been quarantined at the district headquarters.

With these five confirmed cases, the total tally in Purnia has risen to 34. Two of them have been cured, leaving the number of active cases at 32.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the samples of 144 people tested positive in different labs across the state.

