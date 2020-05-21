Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Power dept privatisation: PFC roped in

The Chandigarh administration has hired the Power Finance Corporation Limited, a central government undertaking, as a consultant for the privatisation of the electricity department in the city. The corporation will prepare a comprehensive proposal for the corporatisation of the department. The department will become an autonomous body registered under the Companies Act 1956 and will be divided into the State Transmission Utility (STU) and State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) which will be headed by managing director and directors.

Reliance Jio adds most customers in Haryana

Riding on its largest 4G network in Haryana, Reliance Jio added 95,877 new customers in January, the highest in the state, according to the latest subscriber data report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). With a total of 92.99 lakh subscribers as of January 31, Jio has the highest Customer Market Share (CMS) of 33.31 per cent in the state. Airtel and BSNL added 13,610 and 84,921 subscribers respectively, while, Vodafone Idea limited lost 72,856 subscribers in the same month. A key factor contributing to Jio’s rapid growth in Haryana is its largest 4G network. In January 2019, Vodafone Idea had 1.12 crore subscribers, Jio had 71.75 lakh subscribers and Airtel had 38.14 lakh subscribers according to the TRAI.

RWAs asked to report about Covid suspects

The Chandigarh health department has asked the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to report about the people with Covid-19-like symptoms in the neighbourhood. “Neighbourhood vigil can be activated wherein neighbours can inform the health department in case of any person suffering from symptoms,” a letter written to all RWAs by the health department stated. The councillors have been requested to spread awareness regarding the coronavirus and people from their areas should be encouraged to visit hospitals to get themselves tested.

Buses on Chandigarh, Mohali roads soon

Soon local bus services will be started in the tri-city of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, said the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU). These buses would run with 50 per cent capacity and would be sanitised after every trip. Also, there would be volunteers with thermal scanners at bus terminals to screen passengers before boarding the buses. The interstate bus services are yet to be resumed as necessary consents are being sought from other states.

