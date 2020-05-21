STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone 'Amphan': PM Modi to take aerial survey of affected areas in Bengal, Odisha

Amphan is considered to be the second major cyclone in the Bay of Bengal after the super cyclone of 1999, which had claimed around 10,000 lives in Odisha and devastated vast areas in the state.

Trees and electric poles get uprooted and damaged the vehicles as a result of cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata

Trees and electric poles get uprooted and damaged the vehicles as a result of cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take an aerial survey of cyclone 'Amphan'-hit areas in West Bengal and Odisha on May 22.

The information comes hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested the PM to visit the locations worst hit by the 'Amphan' that has claimed 72 lives in the state so far and left a trail of destruction.

Banerjee has also announced compensation of Rs 2- 2.5 lakhs for kin of the victims.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also came forward on Thursday to provide all possible assistance to West Bengal.

A day after the extremely severe cyclonic storm rolled past the Odisha coast and made landfall in the Sunderbans, Patnaik expressed deep grief at the loss of lives and massive damage to property caused by the calamity in West Bengal.

He directed the chief secretary to remain in touch with his West Bengal counterpart and ensure all possible assistance to the neighbouring state, an official statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

"The people of Odisha stand with the people of West Bengal at this hour of crisis," Patnaik said.

Amphan is considered to be the second major cyclone in the Bay of Bengal after the super cyclone of 1999, which had claimed around 10,000 lives in Odisha and devastated vast areas in the state.

Earlier in 2018, Odisha had rushed men and resources to the southern state of Kerala, which was severely hit by floods.

The rescue-and-relief teams from Odisha actively took part in the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood-hit people in Kerala.

(With PTI inputs)

