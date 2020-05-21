Five Haryana cops hurt in stone pelting by group of workers Delhi-Gurugram border, three held

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Five Haryana police personnel were injured when a group of workers pelted stones and bricks at them at the Delhi-Gurugram border when stopped from crossing over to the millennium city. Three persons have been arrested in the matter.

The clash reportedly took place around 9 am on Wednesday near Palam Vihar and Bijwasan as the police stopped these people, who claimed to be industrial workers working in different factories in Gurugram, from crossing the border. According to sources, these workers claimed they worked at garment factories but could not show any valid ID cards or passes.

Additional police force was deployed in the area after the incident. A case has been registered against 50 people on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in discharge of function, voluntarily causing hurt and under other sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51-B of the Disaster Management Act, said a police officer. “Six accused have been identified so far and three of them have been arrested. We are trying to identify the others,” he added.

Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij said “under no circumstances” will the border be opened. ‘The relaxation is not for common people... those who will pelt stones at them, we are not going to spare them. We will take strict action against them.”