STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four NDRF teams being airlifted to Bengal for restoration work

The decision came after the Union Cabinet Secretary held a meeting with the West Bengal and Odisha Chief Secretaries to estimate the damage and response pursuant to the savage cyclone.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

cyclone amphan

National Disaster Response Force personnel clear rubble in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force on Thursday said that four additional teams are being airlifted to West Bengal for restoration work, a day after the state suffered the wrath of Cyclone 'Amphan'.

The decision came after the Union Cabinet Secretary held a meeting with the West Bengal and Odisha Chief Secretaries to estimate the damage and response pursuant to the savage cyclone.

Addressing a press briefing, NDRF Director General S.N. Pradhan said that the team will reach Kolkata Airport by 7.30 to 8.30 p.m. "West Bengal has suffered huge damage, and, on their request, four teams are being sent for restoration purposes."

NDRF had earlier deployed 21 teams in West Bengal, which became active as the cyclone struck late afternoon on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 20 teams were positioned in Odisha.

He further announced that Odisha did not suffer much damage and the life in the state will return to normalcy in the next 24 to 48 hours. "Over 2,37,296 people were evacuated in Odisha but some of them have started to return back to their homes."

While Odisha was spared the worst of 'Amphan', the Sunderbans region and six south Bengal districts felt the full impact of winds gusting at 185 kmph along with torrential rain after the cyclone made landfall near Sagar Island around 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday and entered Kolkata around 5 p.m.

Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the observed track of Amphan was forecast very well by the weather agency which resulted in minimal damage.

"The cyclone crossed over to Bangladesh at 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday. It has now weakened to a deep depression in Bangladesh."

He added, "50-60 kmph wind speed expected in Bangladesh and Meghalaya for next 3 hours, this is not expected to cause any structural damage, can at most affect some trees, no strong winds expected tomorrow."

The Director General said that very to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Assam especially in western part and in Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh will also receive some rainfall at isolated places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyclone amphan National Disaster Response Force NDRF West Bengal
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp