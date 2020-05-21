Gujarat COVID-19 cases reach 12,539, death toll 749; industries to resume in Ahmedabad

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Wednesday reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths, including 26 in worst-hit Ahmedabad, taking the overall case count to 12,539 and the number of the fatalities to 749, a Health official said.

Besides Ahmedabad, one death each was reported from Surat, Gandhinagar, Patan and Sabarkantha districts.

Of the 30 deceased, 15 were suffering from one or the other comorbidity with the viral infection, the official said.

With 176 patients discharged from hospitals in the state, the total number of the recovered patients has risen to 5,219, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

The rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients now stands at 41.62 per cent, she added.

With the detection of 271 new patients, Ahmedabad now accounts for 9,217 of the total 12,539 cases in the state with 602 deaths in the district.

In a day, 19 districts reported new coronavirus cases including in Surat, Vadodara, Mahisagar and Patan, Ravi said.

Surat now accounts for 1,193 cases and 56 deaths while the tally in Vadodara is 726 cases and 32 fatalities.

Gujrat now has a toal of 6,571 active cases, of which 47 are on ventilators, Ravi said.

A total 1,60,772 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far including 6,058 in the last twenty-four hours, she added.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation meanwhile on Wednesday said industrial units in the eastern part of the city, except those located in COVID-19 containment zones, will be allowed to resume operations.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the AMC said it was decided to allow industrial units in eastern Ahmedabad, barring those in containment zones, to resume operations like the ones in the western part of the city.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had on Monday announced that no shops, except those selling essential items, were permitted remain to open in the eastern part of Ahmedabad, which has 10 out of 11 containment zones in the city.

Industrial units will be allowed to operate in both eastern and western parts of the city provided they follow standard operating procedure issued by the state's industries department, the civic body stated in a release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,539, new cases 398, deaths 749, discharged people 5,219, active cases 6,571 and the people tested so far 1,60,772.