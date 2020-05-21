STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat COVID-19 cases reach 12,539, death toll 749; industries to resume in Ahmedabad

With 176 patients discharged from hospitals in the state, the total number of the recovered patients has risen to 5,219, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Published: 21st May 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait for buses to reach a railway station and travel back to their native place in Bihar amid ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad Wednesday May 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Wednesday reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths, including 26 in worst-hit Ahmedabad, taking the overall case count to 12,539 and the number of the fatalities to 749, a Health official said.

Besides Ahmedabad, one death each was reported from Surat, Gandhinagar, Patan and Sabarkantha districts.

Of the 30 deceased, 15 were suffering from one or the other comorbidity with the viral infection, the official said.

With 176 patients discharged from hospitals in the state, the total number of the recovered patients has risen to 5,219, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

The rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients now stands at 41.62 per cent, she added.

With the detection of 271 new patients, Ahmedabad now accounts for 9,217 of the total 12,539 cases in the state with 602 deaths in the district.

In a day, 19 districts reported new coronavirus cases including in Surat, Vadodara, Mahisagar and Patan, Ravi said.

Surat now accounts for 1,193 cases and 56 deaths while the tally in Vadodara is 726 cases and 32 fatalities.

Gujrat now has a toal of 6,571 active cases, of which 47 are on ventilators, Ravi said.

A total 1,60,772 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far including 6,058 in the last twenty-four hours, she added.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation meanwhile on Wednesday said industrial units in the eastern part of the city, except those located in COVID-19 containment zones, will be allowed to resume operations.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the AMC said it was decided to allow industrial units in eastern Ahmedabad, barring those in containment zones, to resume operations like the ones in the western part of the city.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had on Monday announced that no shops, except those selling essential items, were permitted remain to open in the eastern part of Ahmedabad, which has 10 out of 11 containment zones in the city.

Industrial units will be allowed to operate in both eastern and western parts of the city provided they follow standard operating procedure issued by the state's industries department, the civic body stated in a release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,539, new cases 398, deaths 749, discharged people 5,219, active cases 6,571 and the people tested so far 1,60,772.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Gujarat Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp