STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Highest coronavirus cases in Mumbai, less deaths in Chennai recorded

Amid the continuous spike in confirmed cases, the metropolitan city of Maharashtra has the recovery rate of only 19.1, much below the country average which is currently more than 39 per cent.

Published: 21st May 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

The nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 31 but restrictions have been eased across states. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top ten cities having nearly 50 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases comprise three from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat, and one each from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

Mumbai appears to be in difficult position so far as different parameters including number of confirmed cases and recovery rate are concerned.

Amid the continuous spike in confirmed cases, the metropolitan city of Maharashtra has the recovery rate of only 19.1, much below the country average which is currently more than 39 per cent.

Mumbai has the highest number of cases nearing 22,800 out of which 4,352 have recovered as on Tuesday afternoon and 800 have died.

Chennai has got as many as 7,677 cases. There are two cities from Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Surat in top ten having 8,945 and 1,156 confirmed cases.

Delhi comes at the second position among the top cities with over 10,000 cases, however, the national capital has recorded fairly higher rate of recovery at 50.4 per cent which is much higher than the national average. Delhi government has time and again claimed of having adequate medical facilities to deal with large number of positive cases.

Kolkata has relatively lower number of cases at 1,433. Indore in Madhya Pradesh has 2,715 confirmed cases out of which 1,158 have recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp