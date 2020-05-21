STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Investors pull out $16 bn from India

Other analysts believe the Indian economy could attract longer term funds as well as FDI.

Published: 21st May 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign investors have been pulling out of India, says a recent US Congressional Research Service report on Covid-19’s effects on the global economy. “Foreign investors have pulled $26 billion out of developing Asian economies and $16 billion out of India, increasing concerns of a major economic recession in Asia,” it noted.

This is corroborated by data from Indian bourses. Foreign portfolio investors have been pulling out of India since January and by March, their panic-selling brought foreign institutional ownership of the top 500 BSE-listed Indian companies to a six-year low.As on March 30, FII ownership of BSE 500 companies came down drastically to 12.3%. In all, FIIs were net sellers of equity worth Rs 83,859 crore this quarter.

“FII selling continued in April when they were net sellers of stock worth Rs 5,208 crore. In times of high risk, it is natural for funds to flee emerging markets and go for safer havens such as US treasury bonds, gold etc,” said Amit Banerjee, an independent merchant banker.

Analysts fear future FDI inflows would be hit. “There are question marks on future FDI inflows. Despite improving on ease of doing business index, most foreign investors will play safe and conserve funds at this time,” said Prof Biswajit Dhar, JNU.

Other analysts believe the Indian economy could attract longer term funds as well as FDI. Management consultancy firm Kearney said Wednesday that India holds an investment opportunity of $575 billion in the transport infrastructure sector. “Roads and railways constitute 80% of the total investment opportunity driven by investments in flagship projects such as Bharatmala Pariyojana, dedicated freight corridor, high speed rail, etc,” it said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp