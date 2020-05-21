Minor boy injured in house collapse near encounter site in Srinagar dies

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A minor boy, who was injured in a house collapse near encounter site at Nawa Kadal area in downtown Srinagar succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening.

A doctor at SMHS hospital said the 12-year-old boy identified as Basim Aijaz died of injuries he had sustained during the house collapse near the encounter site at Nawa Kadal area on Tuesday.

Basim, a class 7th student, was among the four persons injured in the house collapse near the encounter site at Nawa Kadal area on Tuesday after two Hizbul Mujahideen militants including its top commander Junaid Sehrai, who was the son of a separatist leader, were killed.

Over a dozen houses were damaged during the gunfight.

After the encounter ended, people visited the area to assess damage caused to the houses in the firefight. During this process, a house damaged in the gunfight collapsed injuring four persons including Basim.

It was the first encounter in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, since October 2018.