One check-in bag to fare control: Government issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25

Published: 21st May 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after announcing the resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights from May 25, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for airlines, airports, passengers and other stakeholders.

The ministry said it will prescribe a lower and upper limit on airfares and airlines will have to adhere to it "during the period of COVID-19 pandemic".

"On the day of commencement (May 25), limited operations (about one-third) would be permitted," it said.

It said passengers will have to report at the airport two hours prior to their flight's scheduled departure time and only those who have done web check-in will be allowed to enter the terminal building.

Only one check-in bag would be allowed and airlines will not provide any meal services in flights, the ministry said.

Boarding for a flight will commence 60 minutes before departure and boarding gate will be closed 20 minutes before departure, it said.

All scheduled commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended since March 25, when the Modi government announced the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced on Wednesday that domestic flights will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

