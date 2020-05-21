Over one lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in last 24 hours, says ICMR

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,03,532 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

As per ICMR's bulletin, a total of 26,15,920 samples of coronavirus have been tested as of May 21.

Earlier, ICMR also released revised guidelines for TrueNat, a comprehensive assay for screening and testing for positive cases for COVID-19.

A circular published by the apex medical body also elaborated on the steps to be followed for new testing.

As many as 5,609 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported.

With 39,297 cases in total, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,191 cases), Gujarat (12,537 cases), and Delhi (11,088 cases).

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 31.

Top ten cities having nearly 50 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases comprise three from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat, and one each from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

(With ANI, PTI, ENS inputs)