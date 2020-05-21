STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Policeman killed, another injured in militant attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

In the attack by the terrorists, Anuj Singh and Mohammed Ibrahim, both belonging to the 10 battalion of the India Reserve Police, were injured with the former succumbing to his injuries.

Published: 21st May 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A policeman was killed and another injured when terrorists opened fire at a security forces' patrol party in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place in the afternoon near Perchoo bridge where a joint patrol of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police was ensuring law and order situation, they said.

In the attack by the terrorists, Anuj Singh and Mohammed Ibrahim, both belonging to the 10 battalion of the India Reserve Police, were injured, the officials said. Singh succumbed to injuries while Ibrahim is battling for life at a hospital, they said.

A police official said security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers. Thursday's incident came a day after terrorists shot dead two BSF personnel at Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pulwama district Kashmir policeman killed Kashmir terrorism CRPF Jammu Kashmir Police
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp