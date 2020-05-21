Punjab wants 59 more trains to send migrants to Bihar

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has sought consent to send 59 more special trains to Bihar, according to officials here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh has written to his Bihar counterpart Deepak Kumar seeking the government's consent in this regard.

An official spokesperson said the consent had been sought to ply 12 trains everyday and detailed list of 59 trains had been sent to the Bihar government.

However, trains have already been running from Punjab to many cities of Bihar.

The state has made arrangements to run 59 more trains as the migrant workers wished to return their home state.

The spokesperson said these trains would run from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali, Amritsar, Sirhind and Patiala to various cities of Bihar, including Buxar, Sitamarhi, Patna, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Kishanganj, Hajipur, Gaya, Bettiha, Danapur, Siwan and Katihar.

More than 2.5 lakh migrant workers have been sent to their home states by 220 trains.