Three migrant labourers killed in Chhattisgarh bus-truck collision

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Yet another road crash during the lockdown claimed the lives of three migrant labourers when a bus carrying them collided with a truck at Nanghat near Bilaspur district on Thursday morning.

The ill-fated bus was carrying labourers from Pune to Jharkhand when the head-on collision left four dead including a truck driver, and 8 others seriously injured, a local police officer said. The rescue operation is still underway.

The injured have been admitted in CIMS hospital at Bilaspur. The condition of four migrant workers are stated to be critical.

Further details are awaited.