Two BSF men killed, rifles snatched in militant attack outskirts of Srinagar

Fayaz Wani

SRINAGAR: A day after top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and the son of separatist leader Junaid Sehrai and his associate were killed in an encounter in Srinagar, militants on Wednesday attacked a BSF patrol party on the outskirts of the city, killing two personnel and snatching their rifles.

A police official said two-three bike-borne militants fired on a BSF Road Opening Party (ROP) at Pandach Chowk around 5 pm.“In the attack, a BSF jawan died on the spot and another had sustained serious injuries,” he said.

The injured jawan was rushed to the SKIMS hospital where he was declared brought dead.The deceased BSF jawans have been identified as Rana Mandal, 36, and Zia-ul-Haq, 35.

Immediately after the attack, the police and the CRPF men rushed to the spot and launched a combing and search operation to track down the attackers.

Four militant associates arrested in Budgam

Security forces have arrested four militant associates including, a top aide of Lashkar-e-Taiba, from central Kashmir’s Budgam district.