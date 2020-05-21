STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 5,609 fresh cases in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,12,359

Published: 21st May 2020

Health workers wearing PPE. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: As many as 5,609 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported.

With 39,297 cases in total, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,191 cases), Gujarat (12,537 cases), and Delhi (11,088 cases).

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 31. 

Top ten cities having nearly 50 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases comprise three from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat, and one each from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

Mumbai has the highest number of cases nearing 22,800 out of which 4,352 have recovered as on Tuesday afternoon and 800 have died.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 39,297, followed by Tamil Nadu at 13,191, Gujarat at 12,537, Delhi at 11,088, Rajasthan at 6,015, Madhya Pradesh at 5,735 and Uttar Pradesh at 5,175.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,103 in West Bengal, 2,602 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,005 in Punjab. It has risen to 1,661 in Telangana, 1,674 in Bihar, 1,462 in Karnataka, 1,390 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,052 in Odisha.

Haryana has reported 993 coronavirus infection cases so far while Kerala has 666 cases. A total of 231 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 202 in Chandigarh. Tripura has reported 173 cases, Assam 170, Uttarakhand 122, Chhattisgarh 115 and Himachal Pradesh 110.

Goa has registered 50 cases so far. Ladakh has reported 44 COVID-19 cases, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections. Manipur has 25 cases, Puducherry 18 and Meghalaya 14. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each till how.

"1,403 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

(With ANI, PTI, ENS inputs)

