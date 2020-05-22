STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 held for cheating 23 migrants by promising Shramik Special seats for cash in Maharashtra

They had collected money from the 23 people and asked them to wait as they made arrangements on the train.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:38 PM

Image of a Shramik Special train used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Three people were arrested in Navi Mumbai on Friday for allegedly cheating migrants labourers by promising them seats in the Shramik Special ferrying stranded people during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said The three, identified as Hassan Sayyed, hawker Raghavendra Gupta and fruit-seller Irfan Mahigir, duped nine labourers from Wadghar near here and 14 from Mandangad in Ratnagiri, who had reached Panvel railway station on foot to board a train leaving for Bihar on Friday, Inspector Ajaykumar Landge of Panvel police station said.

"They collected money from the 23 people and asked them to wait as they made arrangements on the train.

However, police managed to spot the 23 people and also ensured they got seats on the train leaving for Bihar.

A sum of Rs 3,000 was seized from the three arrested accused," he added.

