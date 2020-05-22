STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

371 coronavirus cases take Gujarat tally to 12,910; death toll reaches 773

As many as 269 persons recovered from the disease and discharged from different hospitals in the state in the same period, taking the number of such people to 5,488.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A woman foreground pulls a cart as migrant workers wait for means of transport to reach their native places during the fourth phase of the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad Thursday May 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With 371 new coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the tally rose to 12,910 on Thursday, while the toll increased to 773 with the death of two dozen more patients - 17 of them in Ahmedabad - health officials said.

During the same period, 24 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 773 in the state, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

She added that as many as 269 persons recovered from the disease and discharged from different hospitals in the state in the same period, taking the number of such people to 5,488.

Ravi said the patient recovery rate in some badly affected cities like Surat and Vadodara is better than the national average, which according her, is a good sign in the fight against the pandemic.

"The recovery rate of Surat is 67.07 per cent, almost double than the national average. Vadodara's recovery rate is 62.66 per cent.

"Though coronavirus cases are less in Bhavnagar, the recovery rate there is 73.68 per cent," said Ravi in a video message.

Out of the 371 new cases, 233 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Other districts from where a significant number of cases have reported are Surat (34), Vadodara (24) and Mehsana (13).

Of the 24 patients who succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, as many as 17 died in different hospitals of Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and one each in Surat, Anand, Kheda and Mehsana, she said.

Till now, Gujarat has conducted 1,66,152 tests, out of which 12,910 came positive, while 1,53,242 turned up negative.

Out of the total 12,910 cases registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 9,449 were reported in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 1,227 in Surat and 750 in Vadodara.

A majority of the deaths were also reported from these three districts.

While 619 people have died so far in Ahmedabad, 57 succumbed in Surat and 32 in Vadodara.

The state government has started homoeopathy treatment of over 400 patients having mild symptoms of coronavirus after taking their consent, said Ravi.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,910, new cases 371, deaths 773, discharged 5488, active cases 6,649, people tested so far 1,66,152.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Gujarat Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp