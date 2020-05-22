STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
95-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Indore

The woman's 70-year-old son died due to suspected coronavirus infection a fortnight ago

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

INDORE: A 95-year-old woman, who had tested COVID-19 positive in Indore, has recovered from the infection and discharged from a city-based hospital, officials said on Friday.

This comes a fortnight after the woman's 70-year-old son died due to suspected coronavirus infection.

The officials have termed her recovery as the triumph of her strong will power.

According to the officials, the 95-year-old woman was admitted to a private hospital in the city on May 10 after testing COVID-19 positive.

She was discharged on Thursday (May 21) as she recovered after undergoing treatment for 11 days.

"The elderly woman was facing a lot of difficulty to move around due to her knee problems.

Her 70-year-old son had died a few days ago.

But due to her strong will and the treatment, the elderly patient finally recovered and returned home," they said.

The elderly woman along with five members of her family were screened for COVID-19 and hospitalised after testing positive.

Talking to PTI, a close relative of the nonagenarian woman said that her 70-year-old son had died on May 4.

"He had COVID-19 like symptoms, including fever and cough.

However, even before his samples could be taken for testing, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he died during the treatment at a hospital," the woman relative said.

"After his death, we got suspicious and contacted the government officials for COVID-19 tests of our family of 16 members.

The tests confirmed that six people from the family, including the 95-year-old woman and 10-year-old twins- a brother-sister duo, wereinfected," she said.

According to her, over the last four days, five members of the family, including the elderly woman, have returned home after recovery, while one patient is still undergoing treatment.

The woman relative and some other members of the family were sent to an isolation centre on May 8.

However, they were not found COVID-19 infected.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of a senior member of our family. But by the grace of god, the lives of others in the family were saved due to timely COVID-19 tests," she said.

Indore is one of the worst-hit districts in the country in terms of the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients increased to 2,850 in the district.

Of these, 109 patients have died, while 1,280 people have recovered from the epidemic after treatment.

