Another doctor dies of COVID-19 in Indore, third casualty since April 9

Dr Sharma was particularly popular among Indoreans as he rendered free of cost treatment to all those who were unable to pay fees.

Published: 22nd May 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Yet another doctor has succumbed to the deadly novel Coronavirus in the COVID-19 hotspot Indore. The latest casualty came in the form of 67-year-old general physician Dr BK Sharma, who died due to Coronavirus complications at the Choithram Hospital on Thursday.

He was admitted to the Suyash Hospital in Indore on suspicion of having contracted the killer viral infection and was shifted to the Choithram Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on May 7, confirmed Indore district’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia on Friday.

With this so far three doctors have fallen prey to the deadly COVID-19 since April 9 in Indore. Two other doctors, including another general physician Dr Shatrughan Panjwani and Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Om Prakash Chauhan have earlier died due to the deadly viral infection in Indore.

“Dr BK Sharma who died on Thursday was a very popular private practitioner of Indore, who also worked for hospitals, including the Geeta Bhawan Hospital in Indore. His son is an Indore-based dental surgeon,” Indore CMHO Dr Praveen Jadia added.

According to informed sources, Dr Sharma was particularly popular among Indoreans as he rendered free of cost treatment to all those who were unable to pay fees.

Positive cases count in Madhya Pradesh croses 6000 mark

Meanwhile, 189 new cases were reported in the state over the last 24 hours, taking MP’s total positive headcount past 6000 mark at 6170. With two more deaths being reported over the past 24 hours (both deaths reported in Indore) the state’s death count so far reached 272, while 246 patients who recovered from the killer infection were discharged from various hospitals in MP. With this so far 3089 positive patients have been discharged from hospitals of the state.

Till date 2809 active patients are under treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals of the state.

