COVID-19: Thane senior citizen dies; BJP, MNS blame officials

The Shastri Nagar resident tested positive two days ago but could not get admission in any of the COVID-19 facilities in Thane and he died after he was taken to Panchpakdi hospital.

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A 70-year-man died late Friday night in Thane city due to the novel coronavirus infection with his kin claiming the deceased did not get admission in a hospital for two days, leading to parties like BJP and MNS announcing protests against the administration.

Narayan Pawar, BJP party leader in the Thane Municipal Corporation, who helped the family while it was on a hospital hunt, on Friday said he apprised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the incident.

Meanwhile, the Thane unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena said its district chief Avinash Jadhav and city president Ravindra More will sit on a fast on Saturday in front of the TMC headquarters.

