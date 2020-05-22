STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Amphan: Naveen speaks to Mamata, assures support to overcome crisis

Naveen enquired about the intensity of the damage caused by the cyclonic storm during a telephonic conversation and conveyed Odisha's solidarity with the people of West Bengal at this hour of crisis.

Published: 22nd May 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal workers clear a blocked road after a tree uprooted in the aftermath of super cyclone 'Amphan' in Kolkata Thursday May 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Friday and assured all possible help in terms of men and material to overcome the crisis arising out of the extremely severe cyclone Amphan which claimed at least 77 lives and left a trail of destruction.

Naveen enquired about the intensity of the damage caused by the cyclonic storm during a telephonic conversation and conveyed Odisha's solidarity with the people of West Bengal at this hour of crisis.

The Chief Minister's telephonic discussion with Banerjee came a day after he promised to provide assistance to West Bengal, which has been ravaged by cyclone Amphan that made landfall in the Sunderbans on Wednesday. In a tweet, he had expressed deep grief at the loss of lives and massive damage to property caused by the calamity in the neighbouring state.

Naveen had on Thursday directed the chief secretary to remain in touch with his West Bengal counterpart and ensure all possible assistance to the neighbouring state.  "The people of Odisha stand with the people of West Bengal at this hour of crisis," he said.

While the cyclone Amphan skirted the Odisha coast and caused minimal damage, it inflicted extensive damage in vast areas of West Bengal. Amphan is considered to be the second major cyclone in the Bay of Bengal after the super cyclone of 1999, which had claimed around 10,000 lives in Odisha and devastated vast areas in the state.

Odisha had rushed men and resources to the southern state of Kerala, which was severely hit by unprecedented floods in 2018. The rescue-and-relief teams from Odisha actively took part in the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood-hit people in Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Mamata Banerjee Cyclone Amphan
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp